Not two steps inside the Minnesota United locker room after Saturday's victory at St. Louis City, midfielder Kervin Arriaga busted out the dance moves.

His sheer joy proved infectious. A half dozen team members set off a chain reaction dance party, culminating with Arriaga diving to the floor and repeatedly bouncing in the air, a motion known as "the worm".

Dance like no one is watching? Not Arriaga. Starting this season undefeated through five matches and being free from last season's nagging injuries is worth wider celebration. Check out the 90-second video on the team's website for a window into Arriaga's joy for the game.

Winning, he said through a translator, doesn't come easy.

"It's a battle," Arriaga said. "When you win it, you pass that off, that happiness. As a Honduran more than anything, we always do this in the locker room. I'm always tasked with seeing to that environment, so I absorb it and try to pass it off to our teammates."

Soon, Arriaga and teammates might have to share the dance floor with coach Adrian Heath.

"I don't mind the dancing," Heath said. "I'm not very good, but I'll do it. I might join in, If we get three points in Chicago."

The Loons (3-0-2) carry their unbeaten run into Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game in the Windy City. Killer moves after the game start with the team maintaining its footing on pitch. And defense in Minnesota's identity. United has allowed three goals thus far, tied for fewest in the Western Conference with Seattle and LAFC. Only Nashville (two goals allowed) is stingier across Major League Soccer.

Minnesota's recent switch to a 4-4-2 formation has proven effective the past few games. Heath credited forwards Luis Amarilla and Ménder García for their defensive efforts up front, which in turn, benefit the midfield and back line.

A collective effort is key. At the core of the defense, however, are midfielders Arriaga and Wil Trapp.

"Wil's been excellent as Kervin was [in St. Louis]," Heath said. "As the game wore on the pair of them dominated the middle of the pitch. And generally, if you can dominate the middle of the field, you're in control of the game."

Arriaga made his MLS debut last February filling in for an injured Trapp. As the season wore on, injuries, suspensions and formation decisions prevented Arriaga and Trapp from playing together. This year, they are fit and focused.

"With Wil, thanks to God that we have had good communication," Arriaga said. "We've done the right things and continue working from there to continue leading the games."

Trapp has enjoyed their blossoming partnership.

"A year under your belt helps immensely with just knowing your teammates," Trapp said. "He is understanding his role within the group, and how to not only be himself, but then also help teammates be themselves as well.

"We're seeing that when he's healthy and happy and excited to play, he has immense quality and a huge range of skills," Trapp said.

Dance moves included. With his mind freed, Arriaga's body followed.

"They give me the confidence to be myself," Arriaga said. "Now each game when we win, we try to celebrate it because it's difficult to get a result. So we take the joy that's reflected in us in order to give the joy to everyone."