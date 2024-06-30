Denied once by video review but not twice, Portland forward Jonathan Rodriguez scored the winning goal in Saturday' 3-2 comeback victory over Minnesota United at Providence Park.

Rodriguez redirected Dairon Asprilla's crossing pass from the right sideline and from the edge of the 6-yard box two minutes into second-half stoppage time, not long after VAR took away from Portland what had looked like the winning goal in the 86th minute. Minnesota has lost four games in a row and is on a five-game winless streak.

The Loons took a 2-0 lead in the first 38 minutes after their two strikers out front — Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Sang Bin Jeong — created goals for each other.

But it didn't last. The Timbers pulled within a goal on Brazilian star Evander's penalty kick just before halftime, tied it on midfielder Santiago Moreno's goal in the 73rd minute and then ultimately won it on Rodriguez's winner.

Longtime Timber Asprilla assisted on the winner in a game that might be his last in Portland. He is expected to leave to play for a Colombian team.

BOXSCORE: Portland 3, Minnesota United 2

The Loons took their 2-0 lead while a man short because Caden Clark temporarily was off attending to an injury.

Hlongwane made it 1-0 in the 29th minute after Timbers keeper James Pantemis got his stretched out hand on Jeong's short pass from near the goal line after he and Robin Lod worked a nice two-man passing play. Pantemis deflected it, but Hlongwane was there to bury it deep into the open goal.

Nine minutes later, Jeong scored his fourth goal this season by finishing off Hlongwane's rolling cross from the left wing on a full run for both players.

Evander took back some of the moment with that penalty kick eight minutes into first-half stoppage time after Loons defender D.J. Taylor was whistled for a foul in the 18-yard box.

Hlongwane appeared to score a third Minnesota goal just before the halftime whistle, but his header goal was ruled offside.

A Loons team missing nine players to injury or national-team duty when they arrived at Providence Park went to 10 down after veteran midfielder Wil Trapp was a late scratch. He sustained a "ower body-injury in pregame warmups and was replaced in the starting 11 by Moses Nyeman instead.

Loons starters Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi will remain with their Canadian national team at least through the Copa America quarterfinals on Friday.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.