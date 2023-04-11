Minnesota United's versatile Robin Lod returned to coach Adrian Heath's starting 11 in Saturday's uneven 2-1 loss at Chicago after he missed the previous two games in his team's 3-0-2 start.

He missed one game while on international duty with Finland, the other because he was ill.

Lod on Saturday went back to an attacking midfielder's role between Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane while suspended star Emanuel Reynoso remained missing at that spot.

Lod is still trying to regain the form that has made him so valuable while Heath tries to find the best position for a player who carries, he says, an "incredible level" of high expectations.

"If he drops a little bit, then it looks evident," Heath said.

Heath has played Lod all over the field during his five MLS seasons — everywhere from a striker position during the Loons' run to the 2020 Western Conference final to the "No. 10" playmaker he played Saturday and in the central midfield as well.

"I think Robin has been a victim at times of his own versatility," Heath said. "We keep moving him around and eventually we're going to have to come up with a position for him."

Heath said he hopes to find a consistent lineup and rotation now that Lod and six other teammates are back from international duty. Recently acquired South Korean forward Sang Bin Jeong might be ready to start Saturday's home game against Orlando City after he made his debut as a second-half sub on Saturday.

Just what position remains to be seen. Jeong might be best at central forward, Heath said. But he has also played out right, at the "No. 10" role where Reynoso and Lod have played or underneath the striker.

"Now that we're getting everyone fit and healthy, we're going to have to start working on keeping the group together and working with the 11 we're going to play," Heath said. "One thing we do know (about Jeong) is he's tactically very good, he's very sharp and he has an eye for a goal."

The great outdoors

The Loons went back to work Monday and Tuesday, training on the grass and under a warm sun in Blaine for the first time this season.

Heath called his team the last in MLS to train outdoors in a season that started with training in early January.

"It's just nice to be outside," said Heath, whose team trained near Orlando and Palm Springs during preseason as well. "You can see there's a bit of a spring in the lads' step. It was a bit windy today, but that was not a problem. Just to be outside, fresh air, perfect."

Reunited

Saturday's reunites Heath with his former Orlando City franchise, which he coached for six seasons in USL and MLS.

"You don't spend six years of your life, every single day, building something," Heath said. "It's not another football club for me, never will be. I was so invested in what we did. I was out every night of the week trying to build the brand with Orlando. That will never change."

Upon further review…

Heath after watching Saturday's loss, when his team trailed 2-0 after 36 minutes: "We were poor with the ball, poor without it and didn't compete. You don't win games of football playing like that."

Let's play … hockey?

Heath planned to take his family to Tuesday's Wild game.

"I love the game, I enjoy it, it's end-to-end," he said. "I like the physicality of it as well. It's gone from most sports now, the physical aspect."

He was asked how he'd handle matters if one of his players punched another on the sideline, as the Wolves' Rudy Gobert did to teammate Kyle Anderson on Sunday.

"I've seen a lot of things," Heath said. "You did see it a lot in the old days because there wasn't as much media and attention paid to it. Obviously, it doesn't look good, but sometimes it's when people care and sometimes someone being a bit daft."