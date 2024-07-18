Just when it looked like the Loons might escape with a win to welcome its full roster home and snap its eight-game winless streak, DC United's Aaron Herrera and Christian Benteke decided to ruin the homecoming party.

The Loons' Teemu Pukki put Minnesota ahead 2-1 in the 80th minute, only 10 minutes and stoppage time away from finding the Loons finding their first win since June 1.

But coach Eric Ramsay said after Minnesota's last match that the team was, by its own numbers, one of the worst Major League Soccer teams when it came to defending set pieces. And DC United (6-11-8) took advantage, finding an 90th-minute equalizer off a corner and 91st-minute game winner off a free kick.





The back-to-back goal blitz left the Loons (8-10-6) just as far from breaking the longest winless streak in club history as they were when the game started.

Forward Christian Benteke had a brace for the visitors, opening the scoring in the 15th minute. He later poked the game-winner home after Loons defender Carlos Harvey missed a clearance in the box off a free kick.

Benteke's header off a DC United corner also set up Aaron Herrara's equalizer. It's the first back-to-back wins for DC United since April 2023 and the first time the club has scored on a trip to Allianz Field.

Minnesota have lost seven and drawn two since June 8, when members of the Loons' roster began to check in and out for international duty with their national teams.

BOXSCORE: D.C. United 3, Loons 2

Returning to the Loons after a fourth-place Copa America finish with Canada, forward Tani Oluwaseyi scored Minnesota's first goal, running onto Hassani Dotson's header over the visitors' backline. Minnesota thought it had its game winner when Robin Lod slipped the ball through to forward Teemu Pukki, who finished across goal into the side netting in the 80th minute.

Michael Boxall's 49th-minute yellow card means that the Minnesota defender will miss Saturday's match against the San Jose Earthquakes due to card accumulation. The Loons look to make it a three-point week with a Saturday win over San Jose (4-2-17), who have the lowest point total in the league this season.