Minnesota United left-side player Joseph Rosales returned to the training ground Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury Sept. 20 in Los Angeles.

Newly named interim coach Sean McAuley said Rosales will be assessed again next Thursday and Friday to see if he can play in the Oct. 21 "Decision Day" season finale at Sporting Kansas City.

"He has done really well to get himself in a position to be a good addition if he comes back," McAuley said.

The Loons are 11th in the Western Conference, one point behind FC Dallas for the ninth and final playoff spot, with Sporting Kansas City between the two teams. Dallas has two games remaining, while the Loons and Sporting K.C. have one each.

Dallas plays last-place Colorado on Saturday during the FIFA international break.

Veteran center back Brent Kallman could return to train next week. He has not played since a 29-minute appearance in a Leagues Cup game against Puebla in late July because of an injured knee.

"There's a plan to get him in and around the squad because he's an important member of this team," McAuley said. "We're going to try to reintegrate him next Wednesday and Thursday, giving him as much possible time. We know if he plays a role on the team it probably will be limited in minutes, but it will be a strong role, especially in that position."

Thanks, Dad

Of the congratulatory calls McAuley received when he was named Minnesota United interim head coach last week, the one from his dad in Sheffield, England, was particularly memorable.

"The best call I had was my dad, who said, 'I don't know if you've heard but you're taking your team on the weekend in an interim role.' Because he read it on the website," McAuley said. "'I don't know if you heard, he said.' Yeah, yeah, Dad, I've been told."

The club announced Friday it had fired Adrian Heath after a lifeless 5-1 loss at Los Angeles F.C. and named McAuley interim coach. He was a former assistant coach with Orlando City and Portland whom Heath brought to Minnesota in January 2020.

Playing for their country

McAuley expects all six players playing for their national teams in this FIFA international window to be back training a week from Thursday.

Veteran defender Michael Boxall plays for New Zealand, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair for Canada, Bongokuhle Hlongwane for South Africa, Teemu Pukki for Finland, Kervin Arriaga for Honduras and Zarek Valentin for Puerto Rico. McAuley said Hlongwane will have the longest and hardest travel back home, from Ivory Coast via Paris.

Wishing well

McAuley on a conversation he had with Heath after Saturday's victory: "He wished us 'well dones' to everybody, and he was really pleased we were able to get a result."