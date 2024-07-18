For more than a month, Minnesota United waited to get many of its current players back from international duty. With the opening of the MLS transfer window on Thursday, the team finally can add new players, too — and now with fewer restrictions.

After Wednesday's late blown lead, the Loons clearly need defensive help, and they appear to have some on the way. According to a source, 23-year-old Colombian center back Jefferson Díaz has agreed to terms with the Loons. The deal is not finalized, as it still must be cleared and approved by the league.

Díaz has played 50 games over the past two seasons for Deportivo Cali, one of the most successful teams in Colombia.

MLS also officially announced long-rumored rules changes Thursday, loosening the league's roster restrictions to give teams more flexibility to spend on the bulk of the roster, not just the top end.

MLS teams previously could have up to three designated players (DPs), who can be paid any amount. Depending on whether they used all three spots, and how much those players were paid, teams could also have between one and three players in what's called the "U-22 Initiative." U-22 Initiative players hit the club's salary cap at a reduced charge and don't have transfer fees charged to the team's cap.

The changes allow teams to have three DPs and three U-22 Initiative players, with no restriction. They also introduce another potential roster construction method, in which teams could have only two DPs, up to four U-22 players and an extra $2 million per year in General Allocation Money — which effectively functions like extra salary cap space.

Minnesota already has some roster flexibility. The sale of Emanuel Reynoso cleared a DP spot and international roster spot. Defender Miguel Tapias has received his green card, and the club also offloaded Victor Eriksson, meaning three of the eight allocated international roster spots are open.

The Loons have two DPs, Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod, and two U-22 Initiative players, Sang Bin Jeong and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

This all means the Loons have some options for this window. The past six weeks have shown just how badly the Loons need depth, so it's possible the extra allocation money would be tempting. However, Minnesota has also been linked with Genoa forward Kelvin Yeboah, which could potentially give them three DPs, depending on the deal — so it's not immediately clear which route Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota United's chief soccer officer, might take.

Clubs have until the end of the transfer window, Aug. 14, to pick one lane or the other. For now, Minnesota United are keeping their options open. Given the Loons have the league's worst record since June 8, though, the important thing about all of Thursday's news is simple: Help is on the way.