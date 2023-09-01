LOONS GAMEDAY

Saturday: 9:30 p.m. at San Jose * MLS Season Pass * 1500 ESPN

Preview

Loons right-side attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane did not travel with the team and will miss his third consecutive game because of a knee injury sustained at New York City FC in both teams' return from the Leagues Cup break. MLS veteran Ismael Tajouri-Shradi started Wednesday's 3-0 home victory over Colorado in Bongokuhle's place and contributed to two of the three goals, including an assist. … Expect veteran fullback Zarek Valentin to start at right back for D.J. Taylor, who is suspended this game because of yellow-card accumulation. "He knows this league, knows it inside out," Heath said about Valentin. " I don't have any hesitation of putting Zarek back in that position. … The Loons play their third game in eight days, but Heath said he's not inclined to make any starting 11 changes other than the ones needed by Hlongwane's injury and Taylor's suspension. … Striker Teemu Pukki and versatile Joseph Rosales will leave after Saturday's game to join their national teams for an upcoming FIFA international break. The Earthquakes are 9-9-8 and 7-2-4 at home. They've lost consecutive games after going four games without a loss. … Connections: Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill is from Bloomington. The Loons' recently reacquired Jan Gregus played last season in San Jose.

Injuries

Loons MF Kevin Arriaga and MF Robin Lod both remain out following knee surgery. San Jose lists Nathan (ACL), Judson (lower body) and Jack Skahan (lower body) as out.