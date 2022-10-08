MLS calls its last day of the regular season "Decision Day," a phrase that is coming true for Minnesota United for a second consecutive season.

A year ago, the Loons hung onto a draw in the final minutes at Los Angeles and reached the MLS playoffs while sending the Galaxy home for the winter.

This time, a victory or draw Sunday at home against Vancouver means the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. A victory still could clinch a home playoff game, depending on results from teams around them at seventh place in the Western Conference.

"I'm a praying guy, so I give thanks," Loons veteran defender Kemar Lawrence said.

The Loons arrive at Allianz Field 0-5-1 in their past six games after a playoff ticket seemed guaranteed a month ago. They were outscored 14-2 in those games and earned one point out of a possible 18.

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps came from nowhere with three consecutive home victories and can clinch a playoff spot if they win a fourth consecutive game.

The Loons, Portland, Real Salt Lake and Vancouver play Sunday for the Western Conference's final two spots. Portland and RSL play each other. Eastern Conference teams play each other starting at 1:30 p.m. Central time while the Western teams all start at 4 p.m.

"Man, it seems MLS is paying Western Conference teams to make it as tight and chaotic as possible," Loons captain Wil Trapp said. "It's amazing for viewership and also players and staff. It's why you play: The excitement of it, the pressure of it and for the moment in a 90-minute game where every minute matters.

"These are the ones you want to play. Of course, you'd love to already have clinched the playoffs, but these games test you and push you. That carries teams in playoff runs and they end up winning [in the playoffs]."

Extra standing room sold is expected to create an Allianz Field attendance record, surpassing the 19,393 announced for the club's first home playoff game against LA Galaxy in October 2019.

Its social-media accounts call for a "blackout" and urge supporters to wear black.

"I know our supporters will be up for the game," coach Adrian Heath said. "I know the players will be up for the game as well. We have to show more than we have in the last few weeks. ... This team is capable of winning two or three [playoff games] without a shadow of a doubt. We have to get there first."

Not only will one point earn one of the final two playoffs spots, but the Loons still can secure a home playoff game if Portland doesn't win and the Galaxy and Nashville lose or draw their games at LAFC and Houston, respectively.

"We could even finish fourth, believe it or not," Heath said. "It has been a crazy few weeks. Not just for us, but all the teams around us. We're going to have to start scoring goals. Obviously, you can't win games unless you score goals and you can't win games if you concede too many, and we've been doing neither."

The Loons' final game is in many ways a microcosm of a careening season in which they've seemingly had players injured or suspended — or both — every game.

Starting central midfielder Kervin Arriaga is the latest, suspended for Sunday's game because of yellow-card accumulation. Heath is hopeful versatile and valuable Robin Lod can play with a healing calf while others such as Bakaye Dibassy and Bongokuhle Hlongwane remain out.

"If he needs a few calf massages this week, I'll show up at his house," Loons defender Michael Boxall said on Tuesday. "We're hoping he's ready. If not, everybody has to step up."

They all have 90 minutes left in a season that started with January training and ends with an unusually long offseason ahead if they lose.

"We've got to go out and just do it," said Lawrence, who played 11 playoff games with New York Red Bulls. "We control our destiny. Honestly, I can't say there has been any negativity or bad vibes. Now is the time we need to switch everything on. Everything we can completely do at our best, we need to do it. We gave up everything. Now we can't miss a play or take a break. Now is the time."