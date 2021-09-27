Minnesota United FC (10-8-7) vs. DC United (11-11-4)
Washington, D.C.; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -108, Minnesota United FC +284, Draw +265; over/under is 0.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC heads into a matchup with DC United after recording two straight shutout wins.
DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home during the 2020 season. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.
Minnesota United FC compiled a 9-5-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Adrien Perez (injured).
Minnesota United FC: Jan Gregus (injured), Hassani Dotson, Justin McMaster (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.