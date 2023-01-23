Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United on Monday announced the signing of 21-year-old Swedish defender Mikael Marques to a three-year contract with a club option in 2026.

His signing is intended to add depth and youth at the center-back position, where Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Doneil Henry and recovering Bakaye Dibassy are 34, 32, 29 and 33 respectively.

He'll fill international roster and MLS Under-22 initiative spots after playing 28 of 30 games this season for AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden's second division.

Loons coach Adrian Heath said Marques can play right back and defensive midfield, too.

"He has really come to the fore this last year," Heath said last week. "Our Scandinavian scouts have been really impressed with him over the last year. Athletic. He has all the tools. We had to move quickly. A lot of clubs in Scandinavia especially were monitoring him closely. We feel he'll be another piece for us. We wanted to get a big, young one on the back and get some more depth.

"That's what Mikael gives us."