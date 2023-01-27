Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United played Philadelphia Union to a 2-2 draw in a preseason friendly on Friday morning while training near Orlando.

Veteran Robin Lod and Diogo Pacheco each scored equalizer goals for the Loons, Lod just before halftime and Pacheco in the 77th minute. A former University of Akron player originally from Portugal, Pacheco scored three goals in 22 games for the club's MNUFC2 reserve team last season.

The Loons will complete their friendly-game schedule while training in Florida against Orlando City on Wednesday before they return to Minnesota.