Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United lost its second of three games in the Coachella Invitational, 4-1 to Western Conference rival San Jose on Wednesday afternoon near Palm Springs, Calif.

The Loons did so with a combination of first- and second-teamers in their starting 11. Designated Player Mender Garcia scored their only goal on a penalty kick that sent them into halftime trailing 2-1.

Argentine midfielder Cristian Espinoza scored San Jose's two first-half goals in a tune-up for both teams before next week's season openers.

Bloomington's Jackson Yueill started in the midfield for the Earthquakes.

The Loons open at FC Dallas on February 25.

Loons coach Adrian Heath on Tuesday said he'd play a split squad against San Jose before approximating his opening-day roster with Saturday's 11 against Vancouver in his team's Coachella finale.

Wednesday's starters without suspended star Emanuel Reynoso included such first- teamers such as Garcia, Brent Kallman, Alan Benitez, Devin Padelford as well as second-teamers Carlos Leatherman, Zaydan Bello and Patrick Weah. Newly signed center back Mikael Marques saw his first game action since arriving from Sweden. Fellow newcomer Miguel Tapias is awaiting immigration paperwork before he can play.

The Loons lost 1-0 to New York Red Bulls in their Coachella opener on Saturday.