FRISCO, TEXAS – The last time these two teams played, FC Dallas scored three goals in four minutes at Allianz Field in early September and beat Minnesota United 3-0.

Afterward, Loons coach Adrian Heath characterized the onslaught as "madness."

This time, there was a different kind of madness — a Dallas playoff victory, 5-4 on penalty kicks after the teams had played to a 1-1 draw at Toyota Stadium.

After Loons star Emanuel Reynoso and Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon traded second-half goals 11 minutes apart, the teams played into extra time and beyond.

The difference was Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes' stop on Wil Trapp's second of five Loons penalty kicks. Alan Velasco's chip shot over Dayne St. Clair on Dallas' fifth and final chance clinched it.

That sends FC Dallas on to play Austin FC in the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs and sends Minnesota United home for a longer offseason than normal because of this year's late World Cup in Qatar.

In the league's final first-round playoff game, Heath went deep to his bench, calling upon Joseph Rosales as well as seldom-used Alan Benitez and Oniel Fisher late in regulation or well into the extra period.

St. Clair made at least two crucial saves in extra time, including smothering a shot from traffic with his body right on the goal line in the overtime's 20th minute.

The Loons reached the Western Conference final two years ago at Seattle and came within minutes that night of reaching the MLS Cup final. They did so with Reynoso setting a playoff record for assists with three each in consecutive games during their postseason run.

On Monday night, he turned goal scorer, something Heath has urged him to do since he arrived in September 2020, just before he produced some playoff magic later that fall.

Reynoso scored the game's first goal in the 53rd minute after midfielder Trapp played forward a long, soaring ball that newly returned Bongokuhle Hlongwane controlled before shuttling it over to an open Reynoso.

Reynoso's left-footed strike from just outside the 18-yard box beat Paes low and left, just inside the post.

The lead lasted only 11 minutes. Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon's flick-on header of a corner kick already headed once cleanly beat St. Clair.

That corner kick came just after St. Clair saved a goal by flicking a Dallas shot just over the crossbar and gently onto the netting beneath it.

Heath adjusted his starting 11 now that he has both versatile Robin Lod and forward Hlongwane back from injuries.

Lod started in the central midfield with Trapp now that he has recovered from a calf injury.

Hlongwane returned from a knee injury for the first time since these two teams last met, that 3-0 loss to FC Dallas at Allianz Field on Labor Day weekend.

Heath moved Garcia back to a substitute's role and added Hlongwane on the right side along with Reynoso in the middle and Franco Fragapane on the left while striker Luis Amarilla stayed up top.

The teams played to a scoreless first half, with the best chance coming on U.S. national team member Jesus Ferreira's header that went just over the crossbar in the 22nd minute.