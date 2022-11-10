Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United's list of 17 players left unprotected for Friday's expansion draft includes veterans Wil Trapp, Bakaye Dibassy, Tyler Miller, Alan Benitez, Brent Kallman, Jacori Hayes and Romain Metanire.

It also includes youthful prospects Joseph Rosales and Jonathan Gonzalez, as well as former first-round pick Nabi Kibunguchy, Justin McMaster and Tani Oluwaseyi.

The Loons and other MLS teams each were allowed to protect 12 players.

Newcomer St. Louis CITY SC can select as many as five players from the eligible player list. Five teams are exempt from losing a player because they lost one last year when Charlotte FC entered the league, but the Loons are not one of those five.

Once a player is taken from a club's unprotected list, that team cannot lose another player in the draft.