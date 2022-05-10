Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath's beloved Everton from England's Premier League will play him and his Loons in an international friendly on July 20 at Allianz Field.

Heath played six seasons for Everton in the prime of his 18-year playing career and remains remembered there for scoring a crucial goal in the 1984 season on his club's way to winning the FA Cup, its first major trophy since 1970.

In a team statement that announced the game, Heath said, "To say I'm excited would be an understatement. Everyone knows my feels towards the club. The best thing that happened in my football life was playing for Everton."

Everton currently is 16th in the 20-team Premier League standings in a season that is just finishing up. That July 20 friendly will be part of their preseason training for next season.

Formed in 1878, Everton Football Club was a founding member of the Football League in 1888. It has competed in England's top division for a record 118 seasons.

Minnesota United previously had announced it will play a June 11 friendly at Allianz Field against SC Paderborn 07 from Germany's Bundesliga 2.

The MLS All-Star Game also will be played at Allianz Field this summer, in an August 10 game featuring Mexico's Liga MX all stars against MLS' best.

Tickets for the Everton friendly go on sale to the general public on May 23 but can be bought in a bundle pre-sale that includes the regular season's final three games.