Minnesota United heads to Palm Springs, Calif., Thursday for a three-game tournament in which it'll prepare to go forth without two-time All Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso.

Reynoso has been home in Argentina all preseason dealing with what the team calls personal matters, his coaches and his teammates uncertain when they'll see him again.

Until he arrives and gets in playing shape, the Loons likely will try everybody from versatile veteran Robin Lod to 20-year-old newcomer Cameron Dunbar at Reynoso's "No. 10" playmaking position.

Coach Adrian Heath calls differing lineups and formations "contingency plans" until Reynoso shows.

The Loons open their seventh MLS season Feb. 25 at FC Dallas.

Heath played Lod, Dunbar and others at Reynoso's position during three preseason friendlies near Orlando, Fla., earlier this month. Heath said he and his players have discussed and considered formations such as a 5-3-2 that would put a fifth defender on the back line, a 3-5-2 that would take a defender from Heath's preferred 4-2-3-1 or "changing the shape a bit" with a 4-3-3.

"These are all permutations we'll have to think about and get a little look at in California," Heath said. "We have to take into account the situation of Rey. That will probably change the way we do things.

"We have a few decisions to be made if Rey is back. Chances are we won't be using him for those three [preseason tournament] games. We will change the shape. Ultimately, the personnel decides what you do, how you want to play.

"We're just hopeful he gets back sooner rather than later."

Center backs debut

Newly acquired Swedish center back Mikael Marques is due to arrive Thursday and will accompany the team to Palm Springs, where he'll be available to play the three games, Heath said.

Marques was acquired from his club in Sweden's first division last month, signed to a three-year contract with a club option I 2026.

New center back Miguel Tapias has trained with his new team this week and is expected to play in Palm Springs, too.

"I'm happy and grateful for the club," Tapias told reporters Wednesday in Spanish translated by a club spokesperson. "I'm very happy to be here. I've wanted to play here with Minnesota for a while and thanks to God, now I'm here. I'm here to contribute my grain of sand to the team."

Dotson ramping up

Ahead of a March 1 date to begin contact play, Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson will "certainly" get some game minutes in California, Heath said. Dotson is back from a season-ending ACL surgery last April.

"He's got to no swelling every hard session he's done," Heath said. "He recovers really well the next day."

Heath indicated Dotson won't play in the season opener and after a bye in the season's second week, Dotson is aimed at returning in the home opener March 11.

As much as we've waited this long, we don't want to rush him for a week," Heath said. "We've got to be mindful of the fact that the kid is ready and wants to push on."