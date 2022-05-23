Minnesota United defender DJ Taylor's first career goal and what his coach called his overall "outstanding" play in Sunday's well-earned 2-1 victory at FC Dallas earned him the team's fan-voted Bell Banks' Man of the Match.

He donated its accompanying $1,000 charitable contribution to the National Alliance on Mental Health Minnesota.

It's a cause he often speaks about on his social media accounts and elsewhere.

"For me, I personally struggled with mental health as an athlete, I think a lot of athletes have struggled with it," he said. "It kind of goes under the radar because we're viewed almost as machines that reach goals, meet them whatever it costs even if it's emotional peace. I just wanted to bring awareness to that and start conversations."

Taylor and teammates Niko Hansen and Tani Oluwaseyi joined for a conversation about the subject that was posted on the Minnesota United web site last week, and Taylor retweeted to his followers.

It's part of a larger conversation involving professional athletes, including tennis star Naomi Osaka and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

"We're still human beings with feelings," Taylor said. "Yes, we make a lot of sacrifices, but there's a lot of help that others need out there, too. For me, it's all about being selfless and creating that conversation about athletes and how we live our lives. That's why I really wanted to donate to the mental-health charity for Man of the Match."

He calls it all about giving back with his career that included three seasons in the USL Championship. He's now at age 24 in his second MLS season.

"You should always give back to people who come in your footsteps," he said. "As I reach each higher level as an athlete, mental health has been more important. A lot of guys I've seen had more talent than I did, but mentally weren't there or were struggling with things they couldn't get over. I think it's a huge part of the game, how you feel on the field and off the field and what you go through.

"I can attest I go through and don't share my feelings enough, which kind of boils over and may affect my training. I'm holding stuff that may make me mad. When I do open up and express how I feel and create that space and conversations with the guys, it's super beneficial and helps me get through."