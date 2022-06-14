Minnesota United defender Romain Metanire's newly injured left hamstring could end his season after his right hamstring limited him to only one MLS game played.

Loons coach Adrian Heath called that left hamstring on which Metanire came up hobbling in Saturday's international friendly "a terrible disappointment for all of us."

"But no more so than [to] him because you've seen how hard he's worked over the last three, four months to get himself in really good shape," Heath said.

Heath said he didn't know the grade of Metanire's new injury, but said the team's training and medical staff termed his recovery in terms of months rather than weeks.

Given it's mid-June and the MLS regular season ends in early October, Heath was asked if Metanire essentially could miss all this season.

"Could be," he said.

Metanire started Saturday's 4-3 victory over Germany's second-division SC Paderborn 07 but came up hobbling on his left leg in the 26th minute. Heath said the club "erred on the side of caution" in waiting to play him until near the end of the current FIFA international three-week break.

"He probably could have have played 10 days, two weeks ago," Heath said. "We could have forced him, but we wanted to give him so much time to get himself right. For the other hamstring to go is a huge blow."

DJ Taylor often has played in Metanire's right-back position this season. Heath praised his play but also noted the team has room on its roster to add a right back when the secondary transfer window opens in July.

"If there was something to drop our way that we felt would help us between now and the end of the season," Heath said, "then we'll try to do something."

Adding Apple

MLS and Apple on Tuesday announced a 10-year deal that will make the Apple TV app the exclusive carrier of every league game starting in 2023.

Fans worldwide can watch all MLS and Leagues Cup games as well as select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games without local blackout or a pay TV bundle. Local broadcasts in each market are still to be determined.

"Anytime you get associated with a brand like Apple it's going to be good for the league," Heath said. "Obviously, they're a huge company and they will give everybody a platform to watch the football. Hopefully, they can get it all on one platform because it has been difficult at times watching games on different assorted medias."

Etc.

Heath said striker Luis Amarilla "tweaked something" outside his knee during Tuesday's training and added "hopefully it isn't too serious."

The Loons' Bongokuhle Hlongwane was back in Blaine on Tuesday after playing for South Africa. Four other players away on national duty — Michael Boxall, Robin Lod, Kevin Arriaga and Dayne St. Claire all are expected to be available for Sunday afternoon's game at New England.

Costa Rica beat Boxall and his New Zealand team 1-0 on Tuesday in a qualifier that sends the Central America team to the World Cup in November.