Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath can't be home in England on Saturday for the historic coronation of King Charles, the first such ceremony in 70 years. But he's got next best: He's in Canada, where Charles becomes the king of that country's constitutional monarchy.

"It's a great day for everybody at home, a great day for my country," Heath said. "I am very much a confirmed Royalist and love the Royal family. I always have done, as have all my family."

He said his wife, Jane, will awaken at 4 a.m. Central time at home in Minnesota to "start the proceedings" that begin around 10:20 a.m. London time. That's also a little after 2 a.m. in Vancouver, where Heath's team plays the Whitecaps that night.

"She'll probably record some of that for me," he said. "I'm looking forward to watching it. It's a massive day for the history of our country."

Heath said Loons technical director Mark Watson and his family, who are from Vancouver, will commemorate the occasion as well.

Asked if he has ever met the new king, "No, I have not, unfortunately. I think he's going to be a good king, I really do."