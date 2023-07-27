7:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Chicago Fire FC

Streaming on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass; KSTP-AM 1500

Preview: With Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall suspended for the red card he picked up early in Sunday's match, Micky Tapias (ankle) and Brent Kallman are among the options to start in Boxall's absence. Still, Heath wants to see how well Tapias recovers after he was a full practice participant Wednesday. "He hasn't done an awful lot but he said he felt well this morning. So we'll see how he feels tomorrow," Heath said. Tapias hasn't played since July 12. ... Heath said Kemar Lawrence is dealing with an unspecified illness, which is why he was not observed in attendance Wednesday at the National Sports Center: "Kemar just stayed inside this morning, doesn't feel 100 percent." ... Newly acquired 21-year-old defender Ethan Bristow, who is waiting on his visa, will likely be available during the Leagues Cup knockout rounds if the team advances past the group stage. ... The team's last meeting with Chicago Fire FC on April 8 ended as a 2-1 loss in which ex-Loons striker Kei Kamara logged a brace. Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who didn't play in that matchup, scored a goal and assist two games ago in Chicago's 3-0 win over CF Montreal. The Fire have won each of their last three matches. "This is the best they've been for a few years," Heath said.

Injuries: Midfielder Sang Bin Jeong will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury that Heath said he suffered late last week. Jeong last played 20 minutes in MNUFC's 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on July 15, which marked his return from a previous groin injury. Midfielders Franco Fragapane (thigh), who last played on June 10, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (thigh) were both ruled questionable.