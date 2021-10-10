Up a man for the game's final 35-plus minutes, Minnesota United nonetheless lost an early lead, the game and three crucial points at home with Sunday afternoon's 3-1 loss to Colorado.

The Rapids played those final minutes without Scottish midfielder Danny Wilson, who was called for a red card in the 56st minute. He received one the same as Loons star Emanuel Reynoso was called for one in last week's draw at FC Dallas.

Reynoso's red card was rescinded during the week after his team appealed the call.

The Rapids played on without Wilson after the Loons took a 1-0 lead on Adrien Hunou's fifth goal of the season in the eighth minute.

A video review upheld Sunday's red call on the field, but it didn't matter after Cole Bassett scored on a 71st-minute penalty kick awarded after Loons keeper Tyler Miller was called for tripping Michael Barrios while diving for a ball in the penalty area.

Barrios then scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute when he tapped in Jonathan Lewis' crossing pass after Lewis got by defender Brent Kallman and Barrios eluded starter D.J. Taylor.

The Rapids scored a third goal in injury time after the Loons, including Miller, had pushed way forward attempting to get a tying goal.

The Loons played on without five players – three of them important starters – who were summoned by their national teamsfor World Cup qualifiers or other international competition.

Finland called up goal-scorer Robin Lod and defender Jukka Raitala for Olympic qualifiers that started Saturday against Ukraine and right back Romain Metanire has gone to play for his Madagascar in them as well.

Center back Michael Boxall was called up by New Zealand's national team after a summer injury scratched him from playing for his country in the Tokyo Olympics.

Canada called up goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair as well for its Olympic qualifiers.

Colorado played without three of its players recalled, too: Defender and U.S. national team member Kellyn Acosta, Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye and Kenyan midfielder Philip Mayaka.

Without Lod available, Hunou made his first start up top since Sept. 15 against Sporting Kansas City.

He scored his fifth goal this season since joining the team from France in May and did so in that eighth minute.

It was a goal that stood until Bassett's penalty-kick goal down a man in the 71st minute.

Hunou scored on a play created by midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and left-side attacker Franco Fragapane both pushing forward.

Reynoso played the ball ahead to Fragapane on his left and Fragapane redirected the ball back into the middle of the 18-yard box.

It went directly to Hunou, who stopped it with his left foot and then struck it with that same foot through the legs of defender Auston Trusty and inside the right post.

It was an early goal and a game that Loons coach Adrian Heath said "started really brightly" in his halftime television interview with Bally Sports North.