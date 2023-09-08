LOONS GAMEDAY

Saturday: 7:30 p.m. vs. New England * Allianz Field * MLS Season Pass, 1500 ESPN

Loons leading goal scorer Bongokuhle Hlongwane trained with his teammates in a light Friday workout. He has missed three games because of an injured knee but is ready to play unless he's feeling complications on Saturday, coach Adrian Heath said. … Heath has indicated he'll rely on forward Mender Garcia to fill striker Teemu Pukki's starter spot. Pukki, defender/midfielder Joseph Rosales and forward Sang Bin Jeong all have been called to play for their national teams during this week's FIFA international window. … Defender Ethan Bristow will start for Rosales at left back, Heath said. … Seventh in the West, the Loons are 9-8-9 overall and 3-2-7 at home. Their undefeated streak in MLS play sits at six games. They've allowed three goals in those six games. ... Second in the East, New England is 13-5-8 and 3-5-4 on the road. The Loons are 1-3 in the series, their only victory coming 2-1 at TCF Bank Stadium in 2018.

INJURIES

The Loons' Kervin Arriaga and Brent Kallman are listed out with knee injuries. Ryen Jiba and Robin Lod are out for the season because of knee injuries. New England lists Tomas Vaclik (visa), Maciel (Achilles), Henry Kessler (hamstring) as out. So, too, are Dylan Borrero and Brandon Bye out for year with knee surgery. Gustavo Bou (leg) is questionable while Noel Buck and Christian Makoun are away on international duty.