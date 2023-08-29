Loons Game Day

7:30 p.m. vs. Colorado * Apple TV MLS Season Pass, KSTP 1500-AM

The Loons enter Wednesday's midweek game against Colorado with their two star players both in doubt because of injury. Leading goal scorer Bongokuhle Hlongwane missed Sunday's 1-1 draw with Seattle because of a knee he banged up in the first half at New York City FC. "Will we rush him back?" Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "Probably not."

Two-time All Star Emanuel Reynoso hasn't been fully fit for some time. "Rey's ankle has been swollen for a couple weeks and it's not 100 percent," Heath said. Nonetheless, Heath said he could still go with his same starting 11 against 14th and last place Colorado, but won't finalize that until Wednesday "when one or two have had another night to see how they feel."

The 10th-place Loons travel on Thursday to San Jose for a game there on Saturday. Heath has played Jan Gregus next to Wil Trapp in the central midfield, Hassani Dotson in Hlongwane's right-attacking role and Joseph Rosales on the left side with Reynoso in the middle. …Medina-born and German Bundesliga RB Leipzig's fourth-string midfielder Caden Clark has trained with the team since last week with the European transfer window and a potential loan between the teams approaching on Friday. "We'll see what happens between now and Friday," Heath said.