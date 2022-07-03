ST. PAUL, Minn. — Luis Amarilla scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win for Minnesota United over Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

Amarilla's game-winner came in the 61st minute to put United (7-8-3) on top 3-0. Emanuel Reynoso had an assist on the goal.

United also got two goals from Reynoso.

Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio scored one goal each for RSL (8-5-5).

United outshot RSL 19-11, with eight shots on goal to three for RSL.

Dayne St. Clair saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Zac MacMath saved five of the eight shots he faced for RSL.

Up next for United is a matchup Friday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, while RSL plays the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

