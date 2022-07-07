9:30 p.m. at Vancouver * BSN EXTRA, The CW – Twin Cities, 1500 ESPN

The Loons and Whitecaps are even — 3-3-3 — against each other all time. They're also both 7-8-3 overall this season, with the Loons in eighth place and Vancouver ninth on goal differential. The Whitecaps are coming off a victory over Western Conference-leading LAFC on Saturday. … The Loons' 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday is the third time the team has won consecutive games this season, but they didn't extend it to three consecutive games the first two times. … The Loons' 3-2 victories in their last two games moved them from among the bottom five scoring teams in MLS to tied for 16th in the 28-team league. They're two points behind seventh-place Seattle and the conference's final playoff spot. … The Loons have won once in four games at BC Place and Vancouver has lost just one of its last six games.

Injuries

The Loons list Kervin Arriaga (ankle), Joseph Rosales (illness), Nabi Kibunguchy (illness), Niko Hansen (thigh) and Romain Metanire (thigh) as out. Defender Kemar Lawrence missed Wednesday's training because he was ill, too, but is not listed on the injury report. Patrick Weah and Hassani Dotson remain out for the season. The Whitecaps list Sebastian Berhalter (foot), Deiber Caicedo (knee), Cristian Gutierrez (calf), Thomas Hasal (hand), Luis Martins (calf) as out and Caio Alexandre (adductor tightness) and Michael Baldisimo (ankle) as questionable.