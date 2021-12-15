Minnesota United announced its full 34-game schedule for next season on Wednesday.

The Loons will open Feb. 26 at Philadelphia, with their home opener at Allianz Field coming March 5 against Nashville SC.

Minnesota United will play host to the MLS All-Star Game on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field. The Loons' regular-season finale will be at home on Oct. 9 against Vancouver. The full schedule:

Feb. 26 at Philadelphia Union, noon

March 5 vs. Nashville SC, 5 p.m.

March 15 at New York Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

March 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7 p.m.

April 2 vs. Seattle Sounders, 7 p.m.

April 10 at Austin FC, 6:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire, 4 p.m.

May 1 at LAFC, 9 p.m.

May 7 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

May 15 at Seattle Sounders, 3 p.m.

May 19 vs. L.A. Galaxy, 7 p.m.

May 22 at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

May 28 vs. NYCFC, 7 p.m.

June 18 at New England Revolution, 6:30 p.m.

June 25 at Inter Miami, 7 p.m.

June 2 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.

July 8 at Vancouver Whitecaps, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

July 16 vs. D.C. United, 7 p.m.

July 23 at Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m.

July 30 vs. Portland Timbers, 2 p.m.

Aug. 3 at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 at Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.

Aug. 14 at Nashville SC, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. Austin FC, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. Houston Dynamo, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. FC Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Portland Timbers, 9 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. LAFC, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 at San Jose Earthquakes, Time TBD

Oct. 9 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 4 p.m.