Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has preached the need for his team to start closing games with purpose, to stop conceding late goals.

Saturday's trip to struggling Sporting Kansas City exposed a new leak in the Loons dam. Minnesota conceded a two-goal deficit before halftime. And the Loons could not rally in the second half, losing 3-0. The loss drops them to 3-5-3 on the season and without a victory on six consecutive Major League Soccer games. Minnesota is now 0-8 all time in league games at Sporting Kansas City (2-7-3).

A set piece produced the first SKC goal. Dany Rosero outjumped a crowd of Minnesota players donning dark jerseys near the Loons goal line and converted a header off Dániel Sallói's corner kick in the ninth minute.

Sallói's added a goal of his own in the 22nd minute on a slick back heel pass from Rémi Walter.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia preserved the 2-0 lead in dramatic fashion, denying Sang Bin Jeong on a penalty kick opportunity and causing "The Cauldron" supporters section to boil over with glee for their boys in blue. For Melia, the effortless save of Jeong's weak attempt redeemed the foul Jeong drew at Melia's expense.

Minnesota found zero offensive rhythm beyond Jeong's individual charge toward the SKC goal. The Loons were held without a shot on goal in the first half and didn't get a ball on frame until the 49th minute.

Luis Amarilla got a good look on goal with about 10 minutes to play but backup goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh slid to thwart the attempt.

Moments later, in the 84th minute, Gadi Kinda tallied SKC's third goal.

The lack of output was concerning after Minnesota's relative offensive explosion Tuesday. The Loons tied their season-high with three goals in regulation, this time in a U.S. Open Cup victory against Philadelphia, and won 7-6 on penalty kicks.

Minnesota is in a stretch of six games in a span of 17 days. The last of those six is their next U.S. Open Cup game May 23 at Houston. They will play the Dynamo twice in six days after a MLS regular-season game Wednesday at Allianz Field.

