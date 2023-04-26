It didn't matter that he was coming off a feel-good game vs. Washington that included his 300th career victory, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli made it clear entering this week's home series vs. the Yankees that his ball club was a work in progress in its mental approach with consistency at the plate.

All Baldelli's players needed, it seems, was to again face an opponent that historically had its number.

A recent stretch of six losses in seven games already felt a bit farther in the rear-view mirror after a 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Target Field. It was the Twins' third win in a row, and the second against the Yankees.

The Twins (14-10) capped another brisk Minneapolis night by securing their first season series win against the Yankees since 2001.

After just three hits through the first four innings, the Twins surged ahead when Jorge Polanco's leadoff double opened a four-hit, four-run sixth inning, which included Byron Buxton's two-run home run to break a 2-2 tie. Trevor Larnach's 420-foot bomb to center stretched it to a four-run lead.

As much as the Twins' bats (eight hits) were responsible for snatching the momentum, Joe Ryan made it back-to-back hats-off performances from Minnesota's starters.

A 6-1 victory Monday against New York was bolstered by Sonny Gray's seven innings of shutout pitching brilliance to give him an MLB-leading 0.62 ERA.

On Tuesday, Ryan (5-0) became the first Twins pitcher to win his first five starts in a season since Jerry Koosman in 1979. Ryan also beat the Yankees in an 11-2 win to open the series in New York on April 13. This one started much differently, though. He gave up more hits through two innings (four) than he did in that entire last appearance vs. New York. But Ryan ended strong by allowing just one run with seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

Lefthander Nester Cortes (3-1) picked up his first loss of the season for the Yankees, giving up four runs and fits in five innings.

Minnesota's infield defense has been a strength, but failed Ryan getting out of the fifth inning unscathed on the scoreboard. Aaron Hicks reached home to tie the game 2-2 after an error by Donovan Solano, bobbling a 5-4-3 double-play opportunity on Aaron Judge. The Yankees had outhit the Twins 7-3 at that point, but they couldn't make enough count in the end.

On Monday, Baldelli had talked about the challenge of his players translating how they prepare to when they're actually in the batter's box. But he noticed they were showing big improvement lately. "I think it's an early in the year thing," he said before a 10-hit night Monday. "It's probably more of a mental thing … these guys have the right ideas but only a few of them are bringing it into the game."

Michael A. Taylor walked in to score Minnesota's first run of the game Tuesday in third inning after Solano's double hugged the left-field line for the 1-1 tie.

Not long after the replay of Solano's clutch hit popped up on the videoboard, it was Polanco making it 2-1 with another double and his sixth RBI in his fifth game back from a knee injury. Polanco was scorching remaining at the No. 3 spot after moving up in the lineup Monday. He has four hits and four RBI combined in the past two games.

The Twins were taking what they could get like they had earlier this season and not "trying to do anything heroic," Baldelli said. But they got even more aggressive and confident as the game unfolded — a trend that just might be contagious Wednesday to finish off the Yankees series.