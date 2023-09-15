Introduction: There are a lot of ways to beat the 2023 Vikings, as we have seen already in just two games, but the best way for now might be to let them beat themselves. Seven turnovers, including six lost fumbles — four of them in Thursday's not-that-close 34-28 loss to the Eagles — have doomed them in an 0-2 start. Beyond turnovers, though, there are plenty of other deficiencies. Most notably, a huge talent and execution gap on the offensive and defensive lines that was once again exposed in Philadelphia.

11:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Rand for a look at some big decisions looming in the final two weeks of the regular season. The Twins lead the AL Central by eight games with 15 to play and should be able to cruise to the finish line. That will give them an extended look at different players in different roles as they try to find their best 26 for October.

35:00: Will the Twins take some heat off the Vikings?

