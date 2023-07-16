The Twins never trailed during their 10-7 victory over the A's on Saturday, their highest run total in a game since mid-May, but it was much more exhausting than relaxing.

An early six-run lead with an All-Star pitcher on the mound wasn't enough when they were playing the team with the worst record in the majors. They needed Kyle Farmer's go-ahead homer in the seventh inning to break a tie. Reliever Oliver Ortega survived his first high-leverage situation with two runners on base.

That doesn't include Willi Castro successfully stealing home in the sixth inning or center fielder Michael A. Taylor robbing a potential homer with a leaping grab in front of the center field wall.

Farmer put the Twins ahead when he drilled a full-count slider, one that hung at the top of the strike zone, over the left field fence for his fifth home run of the season. It was Farmer's second go-ahead hit of the afternoon, which included his two-run double into the right-center gap in the first inning.

The Twins scored two runs in the first inning for the second straight game. Unlike Friday, the hits and runs kept coming.

After using an opener for the first inning, the A's switched to lefthander Hogan Harris to begin the second inning. The Twins loaded the bases with no outs through two walks and a bunt single from Taylor. Carlos Correa, who has reached base in all 11 games since he was moved to the leadoff spot, followed with a two-run single through the left side of the infield.

One inning after Taylor reached on a well-placed bunt single down the third-base line, he crushed a first-pitch curveball over the left field wall for a two-run homer and a 6-0 lead.

The Twins even had success playing small ball. With two outs in the fifth inning and a 1-2 count to Taylor, Ryan Jeffers baited rookie catcher Tyler Soderstrom into a throw to second base with a delayed steal, then purposefully remained in a rundown. An extra throw in the rundown gave Castro enough time to steal home, beating a throw to the plate with a headfirst slide.

As much as it looked like an early blowout, the Twins had their share of missed opportunities. Byron Buxton lined out with two runners on base in the first inning, a ball that his bat at 109 miles per hour. A's left fielder Tony Kemp kept two more runs from scoring with a leaping grab on the warning track to end the second inning.

Four runs are usually the magic number for Twins pitching. They entered Saturday with a 36-11 record when they totaled four or more runs.

Pablo López, who pitched an inning Tuesday in the All-Star Game, surrendered a season-high seven runs and eight hits across 5 2/3 innings. He received a longer leash after the bullpen covered six innings Friday — throwing a season-high 106 pitches — but he watched the A's erase a six-run deficit.

López, making his first start since pitching his first career complete game, didn't give up a hit until the third inning when Zack Gelof hit a blooper to right field and it turned into a triple when Max Kepler came up short on a diving attempt. Gelof scored a groundout, a 20-foot dribbler in front of the plate.

After López's first time through the lineup, nothing came easy. Ryan Noda lifted a slider to center field for a solo homer to begin the fourth inning, and Seth Brown followed two batters later with a two-run homer on a curveball.

Two more runs scored in the fifth inning through three singles and a wild pitch. The tying run scored in the sixth inning after a key double steal put two runners in scoring position with one out. Four pitches after the double steal, Nick Allen tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

The Twins, however, avoided an epic collapse. Following Farmer's homer, Buxton drew a 10-pitch bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning. Buxton let out a yell in excitement for his long plate appearance. In the ninth inning, Jeffers dropped a squeeze bunt to assist Castro in another way.

