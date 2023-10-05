Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER

Carlos Correa, Twins

He was seemingly everywhere. Correa hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, reached base three times and was behind a game-changing pickoff play to escape a fifth-inning jam.

BY THE NUMBERS

60 RBI from Carlos Correa in his postseason career, the sixth most in MLB playoff history.

3 Postseason shutouts in Twins history.

2002 The last season the Twins won consecutive playoff games and won a playoff series.

1 Edouard Julien became the first Canadian-born player to record a hit vs. Toronto in the playoffs.