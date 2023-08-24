Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Thursday, 6:10 p.m.: LHP Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.27 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (9-6, 3.51)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Dane Dunning (9-5, 3.19 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.15)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m.: RHP Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.77) vs. TBA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.12 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.41)

Rangers update: The AL West leaders (72-54) have lost six in a row. They have their most victories since 2019, when they won 78. ... Dunning is sixth in AL in ERA. ... Scherzer is 3-1 with a 2.66 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the Mets. He is 9-2 vs. the Twins. ... Montgomery is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA since being acquired from St. Louis on July 30. ... OF Adolis Garcia is third in the AL in home runs (31) and second in RBI (93). ... Former Twins C Mitch Garver is hitting .277 with 10 HR and 33 RBI.

Twins update: The AL Central leaders (65-62) begin a seven-game homestand by playing the Rangers for the first time this season. ... The Twins are 11-8 against the AL West. ... López has thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three starts and has allowed just one earned in 25 innings this month. He is 5-1 in 8 starts since July 1. ... Gray is fourth in the AL in ERA. ... Ryan Jeffers is hitting .320 (24-for-75) since the All-Star break to raise his batting average to .279.