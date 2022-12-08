Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Twins made several moves in the minor league portion of Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft that heralded the end of this year's baseball winter meetings in San Diego.

The Twins passed on taking anyone in the major league phase, and also didn't lose anyone in that draft.

But there will be four new additions to their minor league system.

Outfielder Armani Smith was the Twins first pick at No. 11 in the Class AAA phase of the draft, followed by shortstop Yohander Martinez at No. 35, infielder Yoyner Fajardo at No. 50 and pitcher Seth Nordlin at No. 60.

Smith is a 24-year-old California native whom the Giants drafted in the seventh round in 2019. The UC Santa Barbara alum most recently played for Class AA Richmond, where he batted .228 in 75 games after rising from High-A.

Martinez is a 20-year-old native of Venezuela. He played in for the Astros' Florida Complex League team this past season, hitting .235.

Fajarado, 23, is from the Dominican Republic and played for High-A Greensboro in the Pirates organization this season, hitting .260.

Nordlin, 25, is a right-handed pitcher from Arizona. He was a 13th-round pick in 2017 by the Rangers. He ascended from Class AA to Class AAA this season, putting together a 2-2 record and 3.61 ERA in 77 1⁄ 3 innings.

The Twins lost two minor leaguers. Right-handed pitcher Bradley Hanner, who was with Class AA Wichita, moved to Cleveland's organization. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Shreve of High-A Cedar Rapids was taken by St. Louis.

Varland news

Gus Varland — whose brother is Twins' rookie pitcher Louie Varland — is coming closer to home. The Brewers picked the 26-year-old Maplewood native from the Dodgers with the No. 10 pick in the major league phase.

Despite his 6.11 ERA last season at Class AA Tulsa, the Brewers took a chance on Gus Varland, whose fastball has been clocked at 98 mph. Milwaukee has to pay the Dodgers $100,000 for the pick, and Varland will have to be on the Brewers' 26-man roster for next season. If he isn't, he'll have to clear waivers and be offered back to Los Angeles for $50,000.

Louie Varland, who turns 25 on Friday, made his MLB debut for the Twins this season, pitching in five games. He was a combined 8-5 at Class AA Wichita and Class AAA St. Paul.