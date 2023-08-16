Royce Lewis returned to the Twins on Tuesday after a six-week absence. He spent five weeks recovering from an oblique injury and then played four games on a rehab assignment in St. Paul with the Class AAA Saints.

Lewis was playing third base at Target Field and batting third in the Twins lineup. This was his 39th game in the major leagues, breaking a tie in games played with Hunter Greene.

They are linked by the 2017 MLB draft, when Lewis was the draft's first overall selection going to the Twins, and Greene was the second going to Cincinnati.

What makes the similarity in big-league games played interesting is that Lewis is a position player and Greene is a starting pitcher.

Assuming his fortune changes, Lewis should be able to soon build an advantage on Greene — not only because Hunter's a starting pitcher, but because a hip injury has landed the fireballer on the 60-day injured list.

Lewis had been 18 only for a week when he was drafted immediately by the Twins on June 12, 2017. He had reached Class AA by 2019, with a low average but showing power, and then was outstanding in 22 games in the Arizona Fall League.

The expectation was Lewis would reach Class AAA in 2020 and start appearing at Target Field shortly after his 22nd birthday in the summer of 2021.

And then came the roadblocks:

The 2020 minor league season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked out among substitute players that summer in St. Paul.

On arrival in Fort Myers, Fla., for spring training in February 2021, he had soreness that turned out to be an ACL tear in his right knee. Surgery cost him a second consecutive season of no games.

Lewis made it to the big leagues for 11 games in May 2022 when Carlos Correa was out of the lineup. He was optioned when Correa returned, but impressed to the point he was brought back 12 days later — May 29 — to play center field.

His limited experience in center quickly revealed itself when he retreated toward the fence, mistimed a leap and awkwardly fell next to the wall. Torn ACL, another surgery.

Lewis arrived from St. Paul on May 29 this season to take over as the primary third baseman. He played 26 games and again was solid. He came out early in a game on July 1 because of an oblique injury.

And there he was on Tuesday, now 24 and with only those 38 games on his big league résumé in a seventh year after being draft. That was a paltry total compared to other high draft choices out of high school that were in the Twins clubhouse on this afternoon.

Manager Rocco Baldelli was the No. 6 overall choice for Tampa Bay in 2000. He had 384 big league games after his seventh pro year, even while missing 2005 completely with a torn ACL.

Byron Buxton was the No. 2 overall choice by the Twins in 2012. He had 306 big league games after his seventh pro year. Correa was the No. 1 choice in that draft and had 471 games.

Baldelli was short-circuited because of a foot injury and his career was over by 29. Buxton is more a quandary than an asset for the Twins at 29 because of injuries. Correa turns 29 in September and has remained an outstanding shortstop with disappointing production.

Clearly, Lewis is way behind schedule for such a lofty draftee, but he does have plenty of time to close that gap if he can stay healthy and in the Twins lineup. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the Twins' 5-3 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday.

"Maybe the main obstacles ballplayers face are behind me now and I'll be able to play this game I love every day," Lewis said before Tuesday's game. "That the way I feel about it. I'm looking ahead."

Baldelli was in his office after his pregame media session and Lewis' latest upbeat display was mentioned by a passerby.

"He's an unbelievable young player," the Twins manager said. "You can't get him down."

So where's that come from?

"I think first of all, my faith in God and my family," Lewis said. "For them to have so much positive energy around me. And the belief from my friends, coaching staff, teammates, just everyone helping me out …

"Ultimately, I look up and I'm a big league ballplayer. I don't take it for granted, and I won't. That's why I work so hard to come back. These have been just little blips along the way to, hopefully, a long career."