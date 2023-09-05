Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Bases unloaded

You'd think the Guardians would know better than to pitch to the Twins' Royce Lewis with the bases loaded. Lewis' grand slam Monday was the fourth of his career — and third in the past eight games, including back-to-back contests — and third against Cleveland pitching. Here are his career grand slams:

May 13, 2022: Fifth inning off Bryan Shaw in Twins' 12-8 victory over the Guardians

Aug. 27, 2023: Sixth inning off Chris Stratton in Twins 7-6, 13-inning victory over the Rangers

Aug. 28, 2023: Second inning off Xzavion Curry in Twins' 10-6 victory over the Guardians

Sept. 4, 2023: Second inning off Lucas Giolito in Twins' 20-6 victory over the Guardians