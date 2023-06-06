Three-game series at Tropicana Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Louie Varland (3-1, 3.51 ERA) vs. Zach Eflin (7-1, 3.30)

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (3-3, 4.54 ERA) vs. TBA

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.33 ERA) vs. TBA

Twins update: They lead the American League Central at 31-29 but have scored only four runs in their past three games. … DH Byron Buxton (ribs) and SS Carlos Correa (foot) missed the past two games because of injury, 3B Royce Lewis (head) left Sunday's loss to Cleveland and OF Joey Gallo (hamstring) is on the IL. … The Twins are 24th in MLB in team batting average (.233), while their pitching staff is second in ERA (3.42) and leads in strikeouts (575).

Rays update: They have the best record (43-19) in the majors and are 26-6 at home. They lead the major leagues in home runs (103) and stolen bases (82). … The Rays have been successful in 30 consecutive stolen-base attempts. … SS Wander Franco, who is second in the AL with 21 stolen bases, is 17-for-35 in his past nine games to raise his average to .308. … 1B Yandy Diaz is second in MLB with a .979 OPS. … 2B Brandon Lowe (lower back inflammation) was placed on the 10-day IL on Monday.