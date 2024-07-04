Kenta Maeda's return to Target Field wasn't the happy occasion he may have hoped for.

Maeda, who started 52 games over three seasons with the Twins and finished runner-up in Cy Young Award voting in 2020, was rocked for nine runs over just 3⅔ innings by his former teammates on Thursday, the second-most runs scored against him in his career.

Jose Miranda doubled twice and singled against Maeda as part of a five-hit day, and Ryan Jeffers doubled and ended the righthander's day with a two-run homer into the left-field seats, and the Twins won 12-3 in a game that was stopped short by rain in the bottom seventh inning.

It was Maeda's first game in the Twin Cities since signing a two-year, $24 million contract with the Tigers last winter, and it highlighted his difficulty this season in snuffing rallies. Opponents are batting ..372 against Maeda with runners in scoring position, and slugging a whopping .861, and it was a problem for him on Thursday: the Twins were 5-for-10 in those situations, and eight of their nine runs scored with two outs.

The Twins' nine-run, nine-hit attack against Maeda gave Bailey Ober a cushion after a difficult start. Ober allowed a home run to Colt Keith on an 0-2 slider in the first inning — the Twins' 17 first-inning homers allowed this season are the most in the American League — and he gave up two unearned runs in the second.

The inning appeared over when Tigers shortstop Zack McKinstry swung at a third strike, but the ball deflected off Jeffers' glove and bounced to the backstop, allowing McKinstry to reach first base. Gio Urshela followed with a line-drive single to right, and Jake Rogers doubled both runners home, temporarily giving Detroit a 3-0 lead.

But Miranda and Jeffers' back-to-back doubles and Brooks Lee's sacrifice fly closed the gap to one run, and the Twins took the lead an inning later, after two infield hits and a walk loaded the bases. With two outs, Max Kepler grounded a single into left field, scoring two run, and Manuel Margot hit a slow roller just out of Maeda's reach, bringing in another.

Maeda seemed to recover with two quick outs in the fourth inning, but then walked Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach. Miranda followed with a double in front of the bullpens, nearly identical to his second-inning shot, to pad the lead with two more. Then Jeffers golfed a low 0-2 splitter just inside the left-field foul pole, extending the Twins' team-record streak to 22 consecutive games with a home run, tying Baltimore for the longest such streak this season.

Rain began falling in the fifth inning, just as the Twins had predicted when they moved up Thursday's game time to 12:10. The teams played through the light rain, and the Twins added two more runs against Tigers reliever Joey Wentz, thanks to Jose Miranda's fourth hit of the game, and Jeffers' third.

And Miranda made it the first five-hit day of his career by smacking his third double off reliever Shelby Miller in the seventh, scoring Kyle Farmer from second base. Then the rain delay arrived.