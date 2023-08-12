PHILADELPHIA – It takes a leap of faith in today's velocity-soaked MLB to believe that 88 mph fastballs can retire major league hitters, but Dallas Keuchel converted a few doubters during an impressive 2023 debut last Sunday.

The Phillies, though, were not convinced.

Keuchel retired only four of the 13 batters he faced on Friday, while the Phillies punished him with six hits, two walks and a hit batter. Their six-run second inning set the tone for an 13-2 romp at Citizens Bank Park, the Twins' fourth loss in a row.

None of Keuchel's 49 pitches exceeded 88 mph, but four of them topped 100 mph headed the other way as the Phillies pelted him with line drives. The 2015 AL Cy Young winner didn't allow a home run, but for the second straight start, didn't strike out a batter, either. He was removed after facing 10 batters and throwing 37 pitches in the second inning.

Relievers Josh Winder and Brent Headrick fared only marginally better, with Winder giving up three runs in two innings and Headrick allowing back-to-back home runs to Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto during his 3 1/3-inning mop-up stint. Outfielder Jordan Luplow pitched the eighth inning, surrendering rookie outfielder Johan Rojas' first career home run.

The ugly loss didn't dent the Twins' AL Central lead, however. The Guardians' walk-off loss in Tampa Bay kept them from subtracting from the Twins' 2½-game lead.

The Twins actually took an early lead, with Jorge Polanco launching a sinker from Phillies lefthander Cristopher Sánchez into the left-field seats, his seventh home run of the season. Three pitches later, Max Kepler hit a liner into the right-field seats, his team-high 19th of the year and fourth in the past week.

But that lead disappeared before the Twins could record an out. Nick Castellanos and Scott opened the second inning with back-to-back doubles, and J.T. Realmuto followed with an RBI single. Keuchel walked Weston Wilson, then loaded the bases by hitting Edmundo Sosa on the top of his right foot. The tie-breaking run scored on a force out at third base, with Realmuto scoring. But Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Castellanos all singled, too, knocking out Keuchel.