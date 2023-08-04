Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.19) vs. RHP Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.23)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-6, 4.53) vs. RHP Ryne Nelson (6-5, 4.84)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (6-6, 4.01) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.41)

Arizona update: The Diamondbacks (57-53), who are in third place in the NL West, make their first visit to Target Field since 2017. ... OF Tommy Pham, one of four players acquired by the Diamondbacks before the trade deadline, made his Arizona debut on Thursday. The Diamondbacks also acquired RHPs Peter Strzelecki and Paul Sewald and INF Jace Peterson. ... Ketel Marte is sixth in the National League in batting average (.290). ... Rookie Corbin Carroll is second in the NL in stolen bases (34).

Twins update: These are the Twins' only home games in a 16-game stretch. After a six-game road trip, which ended Thursday in St. Louis, the AL Central leaders play Arizona, then embark on a seven-game trip to Detroit and Philadelphia. ... The 5-3 victory on Thursday gave the Twins (56-54) their 16th series victory of 2023. ... Maeda is 6-5 with a 4.14 ERA in 18 appearances against Arizona, while López is 0-2 in four starts against Arizona. Ober will be making his first start against Arizona.