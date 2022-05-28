Kansas City Royals (15-29, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-18, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (1-0, 1.83 ERA, .97 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -182, Royals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins square off against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Minnesota is 28-18 overall and 16-10 at home. The Twins are 9-5 in games decided by one run.

Kansas City is 15-29 overall and 7-14 on the road. The Royals have a 3-20 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Twins have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has six home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .250 for the Twins. Luis Arraez is 16-for-38 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi is seventh on the Royals with a .321 batting average, and has five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 20 walks and 18 RBI. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals: 3-7, .279 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (illness), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.