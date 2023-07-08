Turns out, the Twins' big offseason trade was a swap of All-Stars.

Pablo López, the starting pitcher acquired from the Marlins for Luis Arraez in January, has been added to the American League All-Star team for Tuesday night's game in Seattle. López joins Twins teammate Sonny Gray, chosen to the team last week, and Arraez, a two-time All-Star who was elected by fan voting as the National League's starting second baseman.

López ranks second in the AL in both innings pitched (111) and strikeouts (138), third in most strikeouts per nine innings (11.189), and he's in the league's top 10 for fewest hits and walks allowed per nine. He's also one of 12 major league pitchers to throw a complete-game shutout this season.

Of course, as most Twins fans are acutely aware, Arraez leads the major leagues in batting average (.386), on-base percentage (.437) and hits (125).

The announcement came in the seventh inning of Saturday's game against the Orioles at Target Field. There was no immediate announcement as to whose roster spot López was taking.

López's presence gives the Twins two pitchers among the AL All-Stars for the third time in the past seven seasons. Brandon Kintzler and Ervin Santana represented the Twins in Miami in 2017, and Jake Odorizzi and Jose Berrios were in Cleveland in 2019, though Odorizzi withdrew from the roster after going on the injured list with a blister on his middle finger.

If López gets to pitch in the game, it's possible that he will face Arraez, his teammate on Venezuela's WBC team in March, for the first time. Arraez was not in the Marlins lineup when López pitched during the Twins' visit to Miami in April.