The Twins have positioned themselves to catch Cleveland over the final months of the regular season and win the American League Central Division. They also are at risk of being caught by Kansas City, which has exceeded all expectations to become a contender.

So, the final two-plus months of the regular season could be wild, but there is one statistic that might expose the Twins as more of a pretender than contender.

The Twins entered their series Monday with the elite Philadelphia Phillies having gone 2-19 against the five other teams with a better record than them — including 0-14 against Baltimore, Cleveland and the New York Yankees. That looks like trouble for the local nine.

A baseball season is a long, arduous grind. You never know what's going to happen when you head to the ballpark each day, but there remains a wash, rinse, repeat to how the day flows around a game. Once trends are established, it's hard to believe they can be changed.

I'm here to tell you that they can be changed. While the Twins have been beaten down by baseball's best teams, it doesn't mean it's an established trait.

A closer look at the boxscores proves that the Twins were competitive in many of those contests, losing eight games by two or fewer runs. They have been walked off twice. The bullpen imploded Sunday against Milwaukee, and the Twins bullpen has been above average throughout the season.

(The Twins' lack of success against the Yankees is an outlier. Six games, six losses. Outscored 36-12. That might require spiritual assistance.)

This is what Twins fans should embrace during the remaining portion of the season: It is not who you play, but when you play them. And the Twins have been much tougher to play of late.

Through 20 games, the Twins were batting .195. Through their first 64 games, they batted .229 with a .692 on base-plus-slugging percentage. They faced five of those top six teams when their offense was offensive.

Something clicked following their 4-0 loss to the Pirates on June 8. It must have been a great Saturday night in Pittsburgh, because the Twins batted .296 with an .852 OPS over their next 35 games. They led baseball in slugging percentage in June. Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda thrived at the plate. Willi Castro played his way onto the All-Star Game roster. Royce Lewis got healthy and was their best hitter before a strained groin sent him back to the injured list. Brooks Lee has cooled off after hitting .364 over his first eight games in the majors but has bags of potential. The Twins entered Tuesday night's game against the Phillies sixth in baseball in runs scored.

The more recent version of the Twins does not go 0-14 against the Yankees, Orioles and Guardians.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli needs more from his team against the better opponents, no doubt. Better execution. Clutch hits. He has seen it during the past month-plus of games when the offense came alive. Now it must be sustained.

Tuesday's game was the Twins' 100th of the season. They entered with 787 strikeouts as a team. At the 100-game mark last season, they had whiffed 1,020 times and were on their way to a club strikeout record. The plate appearances are more competitive. They are batting .307 when ahead in the count compared with .260 last season.

"We'll learn how good we are over the course of the full season," Baldelli said before Tuesday's game.

We have learned already that, when healthy, they have one of the best offenses in baseball. Lewis has begun a rehabilitation stint and is close to returning. Miranda will begin his stint Wednesday. Correa must be careful with his second bout of plantar fasciitis in two seasons.

In addition to health, the Twins need a starting pitcher — even more important following Chris Paddack's injury — and a reliever because that group has never been fully healthy. That's on President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey to not let this offense go to waste and add an arm or two before the July 31 trade deadline.

A healthy offense and reliable pitching puts the Twins on a path to catch Cleveland, which has the toughest remaining schedule in baseball, and hold off Kansas City. Because the Twins aren't the team they were the first two-plus months of the season.