The scene was set up for a dramatic finish.

Down by one, ninth inning, season on the line, Target Field shaking from noise, the heart of the lineup coming to the plate.

And then the lineup that struck out more than any team in the history of Major League Baseball stayed true to form.

The Twins whiffed.

Once, twice, three times.

Season over.

The end came feebly on a chilly Wednesday night, with Max Kepler watching a called third strike to punctuate a punchless 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in the decisive Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

This season will be remembered for the Twins winning a playoff game for the first time in forever, winning a playoff series and re-energizing a fanbase that had either turned pessimistic or tuned out altogether.

It also will be remembered for an offense that struck out a record number of times — 1,654 — and once again failed to deliver in the playoffs.

This team's final postseason numbers are a harsh reminder of a glaring issue: 73 strikeouts and 18 runs scored in six games this October.

High on the front office's offseason agenda should be to construct a roster capable of producing more consistent offense, especially when stakes and pressure get cranked up against high-level pitching in the playoffs.

Games 3 and 4 at Target Field were almost identical in their futility at the plate.

The Twins managed only three hits in both games. They struck out 14 times in both games. They combined for three runs total in the two games.

"Like any game, you're going to bank on your team scoring some runs and making some things happen," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Offensively it didn't feel like we probably settled in and had the at-bats that we had for most of the second half [of the season]. But you have to give credit to the team on the other side of the field for being a good ballclub and for pitching well."

That's precisely the point. Teams typically don't get to feast on weak pitching in the postseason. The Twins offense came alive after the All-Star break, but the playoffs are different. Pitching is different. The importance of each plate appearance is magnified.

The Astros showed their championship pedigree by producing more big hits over the series.

"We didn't score enough runs," Baldelli said.

Baldelli's risky pitching strategy in Game 4 will receive considerable attention and likely criticism, but pitching wasn't the problem.

The Twins opted to pull starter Joe Ryan after two innings and use a string of relievers to handle the rest. That new-age approach is ripe for second-guessing when it backfires, and Caleb Thielbar getting tagged for a two-run homer opened the door for criticism. But the bullpen kept the game within striking distance with shutdown outings from Chris Paddack, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran.

The energy inside Target Field spiked as each of those three relievers did his job. But then the Twins offense killed the vibe in the bottom of the inning.

Seven of the final eight Twins batters struck out.

The eighth inning featured a dramatic moment when Byron Buxton stepped into the batter's box as a pinch hitter. Buxton was a surprise addition to the roster earlier in the day in replace of injured Alex Kirilloff.

The crowd of 40,000 stood and delivered a jet-engine roar, hoping for a magical moment. That was a lot to ask of Buxton in his first at-bat since Aug. 1. Facing Bryan Abreu and his 98-mph fastball, Buxton hit a soft pop-up to first base.

The Twins sent Jorge Polanco, Royce Lewis and Kepler to the plate in the ninth to face former Twins reliever Ryan Pressly.

All three went to 3-2 counts. All three struck out on the next pitch. Kepler argued the called third strike as the Astros celebrated on the field. It was a fitting end to the season.

The past few weeks provided thrilling moments, but the Twins ultimately failed to produce enough offense to advance any further.

The next step for the front office should be obvious.