Three-game series at Oakland Coliseum

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 8:40 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.18 ERA) vs. TBA

Saturday, 6:07 p.m.: RHP Pablo López ( (5-5, 3.89 ERA) vs. TBA

Sunday, 3:07 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.70 ERA) vs. TBA

Twins update: They are 45-46 and a half-game behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. ... This is the start of a seven-game road trip, with four games in Seattle to follow. ... The Twins went 5-1 against the Athletics last season — winning two of three in Oakland. It was the first series victory for the Twins in Oakland since 2011. ... The Twins are 19-24 in road games this season and 5-4 against the AL West. ... 2B Jorge Polanco (left hamstring strain), who has been sidelined since June 9, could begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

A's update: They have the worst record in baseball (25-67) as they open a 10-game homestand. ... Former Twin Brent Rooker was Oakland's lone representative in the All-Star Game. Rooker, who is batting .246, leads the Athletics with 16 home runs and 44 RBI. Rooker went 1-for-2 with a double in the All-Star game on Tuesday. ... The A's bullpen has the highest ERA in MLB (5.75), the second-most losses (23) and is just 14-for-30 in save opportunities. ... The A's have stolen 91 bases (in 110 attempts). ... Esteury Ruiz, who leads MLB with 43 stolen bases, was placed on the injured list on July 7 with a shoulder injury.