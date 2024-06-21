THREE-GAME SERIES AT OAKLAND COLISEUM

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 8:40 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 5.25 ERA) vs. RHP Joey Estes (2-2, 5.97)

Saturday, 3:07 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (6-4, 4.81) vs. LHP JP Sears (4-6, 4.25)

Sunday, 3:07 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (6-6, 5.63) vs. LHP Hogan Harris (1-0, 2.37)

Twins update: The Twins (41-34) finished a 7-3 homestand with back-to-back extra-inning losses to Tampa Bay. Last weekend, they completed a four-game sweep of Oakland, scoring at least six runs in each of the games. The Twins are 14-2 against Oakland since the beginning of the 2022 season. ... Friday and Saturday's pitching matchups are rematches from Sunday's doubleheader. Neither Paddack nor Estes made it through three innings in Game 2. ... The Twins hit .330 and scored 67 runs in the homestand. ... 1B Carlos Santana is hitting .364 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 16 June games. The next game Santana appears in will be the 2,000th of his career; he is third among active players, behind Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen (2,068) and Toronto's Joey Votto (2,056).

Oakland update: The Athletics (28-49) lost the finale of a three-game home series to Kansas City 3-2 on Thursday. They had won the first two games of the series — their first back-to-back victories since May 3-4. Tuesday's victory ended a nine-game losing streak. ... If all goes as planned, this will be the Twins' final trip to Oakland, which became home to the A's in 1968. The team is supposed to play in Sacramento for the next three seasons before moving to Las Vegas. ... The A's are 5-13 in June, with five of their past seven losses by one run. They are 11-16 in games decided by one run, trailing only the Chicago Cubs (31) in one-run decisions. ... IF J.D. Davis was designated for assignment Tuesday. IF Tyler Nevin, the son of former Twins player Phil Nevin, was recalled from Class AAA Las Vegas.