THREE-GAME SERIES AT CITI FIELD

All games on BSN, 830 AM, 102.9 FM

Monday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.27 ERA) vs. LHP Jose Quintana (5-6, 4.02)

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP David Festa (1-1, 8.16) vs. LHP Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.74)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (9-7, 4.73) vs. RHP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58)

Twins update: The Twins (58-46) make their first visit to Citi Field since 2019 after winning two of three in Detroit. They are 12-13 in interleague games this season and 2-6 all-time at Citi Field. ... The Twins won two of three from the Mets at Target Field last September. ... They are 17-11 vs. lefthanded starters in 2024. ... LF Matt Wallner is hitting .368 (14-for-38) since being recalled earlier this month.

Mets update: The Mets (55-50) continue a homestand after splitting four games with Atlanta. The Mets are 15-5 in their past 20 home games and 31-17 since June 1. ... SS Francisco Lindor and 1B Pete Alonso each have 22 home runs. ... The Mets acquired former All-Star OF Jesse Winker from Washington on Sunday. Winker is hitting .257 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. On Friday, they acquired RHP Ryne Stanek from Seattle.



