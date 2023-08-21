Two-game series at American Family Field

Both games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs. LHP Wade Miley (6-3, 3.05)

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.13 ERA) vs. RHP Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.43)

Twins update: The American League Central Division leaders (65-60), who are 19-16 against National League teams, swept two games from the Brewers at Target Field in June. On June 13, the Twins scored four runs — capped by Carlos Correa's two-run home run — in the ninth inning for a 7-5 victory. The next day, Correa contributed a two-run triple and Ober pitched six innings in the Twins' 4-2 victory. ... Correa has reached base in 12 consecutive games and is hitting .325 (13-for-40) since Aug. 5.

Brewers update: The NL Central leaders (68-57) return home after a 6-3 road trip, which ended on Sunday with a three-game sweep of AL West-leading Texas. ... Five Brewers pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts — tying the franchise record for a nine-inning game — on Saturday. ... The Brewers are 24-17 against AL teams this season and 9-5 against AL Central teams. ... 1B Rowdy Tellez, who had been sidelined since July 4 because of right forearm inflammation, was activated on Saturday. DH Jesse Winker (back spasms) began a rehab assignment on Aug. 15.