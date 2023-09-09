Max Kepler saw the ball flying toward the wall in right-center field, heard the crowd erupt and he gestured to his teammates as he ran up the first-base line.

Kepler missed a grand slam by a couple of feet, the ball hitting off the top of the wall, but a three-run triple is a fine consolation prize.

Entering as a pinch-hitter to face Mets reliever Drew Smith, Kepler pointed at his teammates after a head-first slide into third base and broke into a wide smile as he high-fived third-base coach Tommy Watkins. The near grand slam, which had teammates breaking into laughter, was the breakthrough hit that evaded the Twins for several innings Saturday in their 7-4 victory over the Mets at Target Field.

The Twins committed three outs on the base paths, including one in the seventh inning prior to Kepler's first triple of the season. Willi Castro hit a leadoff single and was thrown out attempting to steal second, just the fifth time he was caught stealing this year.

Smith, the Mets' reliever, had a runner on first base with two outs when he gave up a single to Royce Lewis and issued a walk to Carlos Correa. That brought up Kepler, who was 2-for-11 as a pinch-hitter this season.

Kepler saw three sliders in his six-pitch at-bat, and he crushed the last one to clear the bases. There are many contributing factors to the Twins' offensive surge since the All-Star break, and Kepler is a big one. He's batting .301 in his last 49 games with nine homers, 15 doubles and, now, one triple.

"This is the first time I've seen him have real fun when he's playing," Twins hitting coach David Popkins said, "which is awesome to see."

Kyle Farmer followed Kepler's triple with an RBI double to right field. The four-run seventh inning came one inning after a failed squeeze bunt foiled a potential rally. After back-to-back singles from Jordan Luplow and Farmer in the sixth inning, putting runners on the corners with one out, Ryan Jeffers attempted to drop a bunt on the first pitch of his at-bat against Mets lefty starter David Peterson.

Jeffers whiffed on the bunt and Mets catcher Omar Narváez tossed out Luplow at third base after he took a few steps toward the plate.

The Twins didn't attract much fanfare when they acquired Farmer in an offseason trade, signed Donovan Solano during spring training or claimed Luplow off waivers in August, but the trio of righthanded hitters have been key against lefty pitching. They combined to reach base seven times and drive in three runs.

Solano lined a game-tying, two-run single into left field in the second inning before Luplow and Farmer had back-to-back hits to score the go-ahead run in the third inning.

Kenta Maeda, who entered Saturday with a 6.44 ERA in seven starts at Target Field this season, didn't have his best stuff against the Mets lineup. He generated two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings and gave up his share of hard contact.

He still managed to hold onto a one-run lead, and he looked upset when manager Rocco Baldelli removed him following a one-out walk in the sixth inning. Maeda walked behind the mound when he saw Baldelli emerge from the dugout, and he shook his head when he began walking toward the dugout.

With a lefty-heavy Mets lineup, lefthanded reliever Kody Funderburk, who replaced Maeda, retired two of the three batters he faced to close out the sixth inning.