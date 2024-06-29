SEATTLE – Bailey Ober, making his first start since he pitched the first complete game of his career, was arguably just as good Friday when he pitched in front of a sellout crowd at T-Mobile Park.

The Twins bullpen had strong moments, too. Griffin Jax left the bases loaded in the eighth inning and Jhoan Duran stranded two runners in scoring position in the ninth.

It still wasn't enough to overcome bad defense. Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford scored the winning run in the 10th inning when Cal Raleigh hit a dribbler past the mound and pitcher Cole Sands' desperation throw was wide of the plate, handing the Twins a 3-2 walk-off loss.

Crawford, the automatic runner at second base, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a fielder's choice. A victory without a hit in the final inning.

Jax pitched himself into trouble in the eighth inning with a walk and a single to the bottom two hitters in the Mariners lineup. After Crawford failed to advance two runners with a pop-up on a bunt attempt, Julio Rodríguez hit a ground ball to third baseman Jose Miranda that ended up tying the score.

Miranda attempted to tag out pinch runner Luke Raley, who swerved into the infield grass to avoid the tag, and then Miranda bounced a throw to first base that skipped away from first baseman Carlos Santana. The ball rolled into foul territory, allowing Raley to score the tying run.

The umpires conferred after the play about whether Raley was out of the baseline, but they upheld their call on the field.

It was the second time the Mariners benefitted from poor Twins defense.

Ober issued a two-out walk to Mitch Haniger in the fifth inning, his third walk of the game. Josh Rojas pulled the next pitch into the right-field corner, and Haniger, a slow runner, attempted to score from first on the double. Haniger received an ultra-aggressive wave from third-base coach Manny Acta.

Twins right fielder Max Kepler played the ball well in the corner and second baseman Willi Castro fired a one-hop relay throw to the plate that had Haniger beat by 20 feet. Christian Vázquez, however, mishandled the throw to allow Haniger to score the game's first run, snapping Ober's 11-inning scoreless streak.

Ober pitched the first complete game of his career in his previous start, in 89 pitches, and he did his best to repeat it. He permitted two hits and one run in six innings while striking out nine.

It was his third consecutive start with at least eight strikeouts. The last time a Twins pitcher had a longer streak was José Berríos in 2018 (four straight starts).

The Twins failed to give their pitchers much run support. After Willi Castro was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth inning, Carlos Correa drilled a slider from Mariners righthander Logan Gilbert. Correa, loudly booed by Mariners fans all game, admired his ninth home run of the season with a slow walk out of the batter's box before shifting into his home run trot.

As Correa approached third base, he held up his right wrist while smiling at his teammates in the dugout.

One day earlier, the Twins feared a broken bone and a season-altering injury when Correa held his wrist after he was hit by a pitch. Now, it was a celebration symbol.

The Twins produced only two singles after Correa's home run, but neither runner advanced past first base.