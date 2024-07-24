In an atmosphere that felt more fitting for a game in October than July, the Philadelphia Phillies capitalized with a sacrifice fly and a two-run double from Nick Castellanos after they loaded the bases in the ninth inning Tuesday.

It was especially haunting for the Twins after they left the bases loaded without a run in the previous inning, a painful missed opportunity in a 3-0 loss at Target Field following an entertaining pitchers' duel between Simeon Woods Richardson and Zack Wheeler.

Twins closer Jhoan Duran pitched into trouble after he surrendered a one-out double to Bryce Harper and then walked the next two batters. Brandon Marsh lifted a 101-mph fastball to left field for a sacrifice fly, scoring the game's first run, before Castellanos lined another 101-mph fastball to right field to clear the basepaths. Those were the first earned runs Duran has permitted at home this year.

Duran, who threw only 11 of his 27 pitches for strikes and took his fifth loss of the season, has allowed 10 earned runs in 13⅔ innings when pitching in non-save situations.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Twins left the bases loaded after Phillies All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman and lefty Gregory Soto combined to walk three batters. With the announced crowd of 31,272 roaring in a 3-1 count, pinch hitter Ryan Jeffers bounced a ground ball to third base to end the threat.

The loss spoiled a terrific performance from Woods Richardson, the 23-year-old rookie who went step-for-step with the All-Star Wheeler. Woods Richardson permitted three hits and one walk in six scoreless innings while striking out five. There was only one baserunner who reached second base against him.

It was a relatively simple formula: Woods Richardson threw a first-pitch strike to 16 of his 20 batters, and he trusted his defense.

Kyle Schwarber hit the third pitch of the game toward the wall in right field where Max Kepler made a leaping grab. First baseman Carlos Santana ended the second inning when he snagged a line drive from Castellanos. Brooks Lee smoothly fielded a ground ball down the third-base line and fired a throw across the diamond to toss out Castellanos in the fifth inning.

BOXSCORE: Philadelphia 3, Twins 0

After Johan Rojas hit a ground ball single to open the sixth inning, snapping a streak of nine straight batters retired, Woods Richardson recorded his first successful pickoff attempt of the season.

No play fired up Woods Richardson more than Matt Wallner's outfield assist to end the sixth inning. Trea Turner lined a fastball off the left field wall, and one of the fastest players in baseball tested Wallner's cannon arm. Wallner had a picture-perfect throw, a one-hopper, that beat Turner to the bag by several feet.

Woods Richardson, after the Phillies committed their second out on the basepaths in the inning, punched the air with his right arm. Then he took off his glove as he looked at Wallner and he punched the air again as he shouted in excitement.

Defying expectations all year after an uneven season in Class AAA last year, slipping down prospect rankings, Woods Richardson owns a 3.27 ERA through 17 starts.

Wheeler, who dropped his ERA to 2.55, lived up to his billing as one of the best pitchers in the National League, twirling seven shutout innings in 107 pitches. The Twins offense mustered only three hits and two walks against Wheeler, the righthander who signed a three-year, $126 million contract extension with Philadelphia before the start of the season.